3916 Cherry Tree Drive
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:07 AM

3916 Cherry Tree Drive

3916 Cherry Tree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3916 Cherry Tree Drive, Schertz, TX 78108

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home with an open floor plan with mature trees in the back yard. Three bedrooms and two and an a half bath. All bedrooms are up stairs with two full baths. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling with full bath with double vanity and separate garden tub. Photos are from when house was vacant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3916 Cherry Tree Drive have any available units?
3916 Cherry Tree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 3916 Cherry Tree Drive have?
Some of 3916 Cherry Tree Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3916 Cherry Tree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3916 Cherry Tree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3916 Cherry Tree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3916 Cherry Tree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 3916 Cherry Tree Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3916 Cherry Tree Drive offers parking.
Does 3916 Cherry Tree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3916 Cherry Tree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3916 Cherry Tree Drive have a pool?
No, 3916 Cherry Tree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3916 Cherry Tree Drive have accessible units?
No, 3916 Cherry Tree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3916 Cherry Tree Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3916 Cherry Tree Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3916 Cherry Tree Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3916 Cherry Tree Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
