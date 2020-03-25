Beautiful home with an open floor plan with mature trees in the back yard. Three bedrooms and two and an a half bath. All bedrooms are up stairs with two full baths. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling with full bath with double vanity and separate garden tub. Photos are from when house was vacant.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3916 Cherry Tree Drive have any available units?
3916 Cherry Tree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 3916 Cherry Tree Drive have?
Some of 3916 Cherry Tree Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3916 Cherry Tree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3916 Cherry Tree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.