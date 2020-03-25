All apartments in Schertz
Find more places like 3900 DAVENPORT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Schertz, TX
/
3900 DAVENPORT
Last updated February 3 2020 at 12:47 PM

3900 DAVENPORT

3900 Davenport · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Schertz
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3900 Davenport, Schertz, TX 78154

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Ton of upgrades on this charming rental - Charming one story located in Savannah Square on corner lot. This home will not last long! Plenty of space to entertain with open floor plan. Lots of updates to include granite counter tops, wood look laminate, paint, ceiling fans/lights, A/C system, walk-in tile shower, faucets, blinds and garage door opener. Close to elementary and across from intermediate school. Quick commute to Randolph AFB and Fort Sam, as well as highways and shopping. Tenants must participate in the Filter Easy program at $20/month.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4160944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3900 DAVENPORT have any available units?
3900 DAVENPORT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 3900 DAVENPORT have?
Some of 3900 DAVENPORT's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3900 DAVENPORT currently offering any rent specials?
3900 DAVENPORT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3900 DAVENPORT pet-friendly?
Yes, 3900 DAVENPORT is pet friendly.
Does 3900 DAVENPORT offer parking?
Yes, 3900 DAVENPORT offers parking.
Does 3900 DAVENPORT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3900 DAVENPORT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3900 DAVENPORT have a pool?
No, 3900 DAVENPORT does not have a pool.
Does 3900 DAVENPORT have accessible units?
No, 3900 DAVENPORT does not have accessible units.
Does 3900 DAVENPORT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3900 DAVENPORT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3900 DAVENPORT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3900 DAVENPORT has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd
Schertz, TX 78154

Similar Pages

Schertz 1 BedroomsSchertz 2 Bedrooms
Schertz Apartments with BalconySchertz Apartments with Parking
Schertz Studio ApartmentsBexar County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX
Alamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX
Kenedy, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas