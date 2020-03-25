3900 DAVENPORT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Ton of upgrades on this charming rental - Charming one story located in Savannah Square on corner lot. This home will not last long! Plenty of space to entertain with open floor plan. Lots of updates to include granite counter tops, wood look laminate, paint, ceiling fans/lights, A/C system, walk-in tile shower, faucets, blinds and garage door opener. Close to elementary and across from intermediate school. Quick commute to Randolph AFB and Fort Sam, as well as highways and shopping. Tenants must participate in the Filter Easy program at $20/month.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4160944)