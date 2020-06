Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with open floor plan. Living area is very open and spacious with great natural light. This home is conveniently located in the Northcliffe neighborhood in Cibolo which gives great access to RAFB, ans shopping in The Forum, Garden Ridge and New Braunfels. Downtown San Antonio is an easy drive straight down I-35. Come see now before you miss out.