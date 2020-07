3441 Whisper Bluff

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NICE 3 BR IN DESIRED SCHERTZ LOCATED NEAR RANDOLPH AFB, SHOPPING, AND STEELE HIGH SCHOOL*FRESH INTERIOR PAINT & FLOORING***MASTER BEDROOM SEPARATE*WALK-IN CLOSET - NICE 3 BR IN DESIRED SCHERTZ LOCATED NEAR RANDOLPH AFB, SHOPPING, AND STEELE HIGH SCHOOL*FRESH INTERIOR PAINT & FLOORING***MASTER BEDROOM SEPARATE*WALK-IN CLOSET*$55 APP FEE NON REFUNDABLE, FIRST MONTHS RENT, DEPOSIT, AND PET DEPOSIT(S) MUST BE IN CERT. FUNDS I.E. MONEY ORDER OR CASHIERS CHECK*LEASE MUST COMMENCE WITHIN 10 DAYS OF APPROVAL*NO PIT BULLS, ROTTWEILERS, OR DOBERMANS



(RLNE3394873)