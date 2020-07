Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath KB Home. Enjoy the great open concept of this home. Enjoy the large kitchen that opens into the dining room and family room. Also, there is a extra room that can be used as a fourth bedroom or office., covered patio and a nice back yard that backs up to a greenbelt. This home has many upgrades, white cabinets in the Kitchen, upgraded laminated wood floor, fireplace, upgraded kitchen sink, and covered back patio.