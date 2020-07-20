3009 GREENSHIRE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful double lot home now available in the heart of Schertz. The home features tile throughout the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Cozy fireplace in the family room with lots of natural light. Kitchen is very spacious and has a breakfast area. Master suite has a walk-in closet, full bath w/ separate shower, garden tub, as well as secondary office/sitting room. Outside has several mature trees, extra long patio deck as well as detached workshop and space for a RV or boat. Don't miss this beauty.