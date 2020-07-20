All apartments in Schertz
Find more places like 3009 GREENSHIRE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Schertz, TX
/
3009 GREENSHIRE DR
Last updated July 20 2019 at 6:58 AM

3009 GREENSHIRE DR

3009 Greenshire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Schertz
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3009 Greenshire Drive, Schertz, TX 78154

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful double lot home now available in the heart of Schertz. The home features tile throughout the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Cozy fireplace in the family room with lots of natural light. Kitchen is very spacious and has a breakfast area. Master suite has a walk-in closet, full bath w/ separate shower, garden tub, as well as secondary office/sitting room. Outside has several mature trees, extra long patio deck as well as detached workshop and space for a RV or boat. Don't miss this beauty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3009 GREENSHIRE DR have any available units?
3009 GREENSHIRE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 3009 GREENSHIRE DR have?
Some of 3009 GREENSHIRE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3009 GREENSHIRE DR currently offering any rent specials?
3009 GREENSHIRE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3009 GREENSHIRE DR pet-friendly?
No, 3009 GREENSHIRE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 3009 GREENSHIRE DR offer parking?
Yes, 3009 GREENSHIRE DR offers parking.
Does 3009 GREENSHIRE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3009 GREENSHIRE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3009 GREENSHIRE DR have a pool?
No, 3009 GREENSHIRE DR does not have a pool.
Does 3009 GREENSHIRE DR have accessible units?
No, 3009 GREENSHIRE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3009 GREENSHIRE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3009 GREENSHIRE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3009 GREENSHIRE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3009 GREENSHIRE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd
Schertz, TX 78154

Similar Pages

Schertz 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSchertz 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Schertz Apartments with BalconiesSchertz Apartments with Gyms
Schertz Studio ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX
Alamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX
Bulverde, TXKenedy, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXMcQueeney, TXCanyon Lake, TXTimberwood Park, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District