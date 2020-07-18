2745 Sterling Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Schertz Cibolo Quiet Country Living - Come and enjoy living in the country with city living.



Amazing two story home in Belmont Park with community amenities and Schertz Cibolo School District. This home is located with easy access to IH 35, close to 1604 and conveniently located to Randolph AFB. Easy access to a variety of shopping, restaurants, many choices for entertainment. The home has an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage. With this lovely home you will find carpet, tile, ceiling fans, covered patio and a large backyard. All this home needs now is you. Call today to schedule your showing appointment.



(RLNE5907251)