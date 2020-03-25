2600 Ashley Oak Drive

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Come home to the beautiful neighborhood, Ashley Place! This home features an open concept living floor plan which is perfect for entertaining. A Large updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances opens up to the large family room. A formal dining & living room and a half bath make up the first floor. All the bedrooms are upstairs. The master features an ensuite with his and her walk in closets. Don't miss the opportunity to make this your HOME SWEET HOME! Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.