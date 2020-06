Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BELMONT PARK RENTAL - THIS AWESOME RENTAL HOME IN BELMONT PARK FEATURES LOTS OF BEAUTIFUL UPGRADES. CERAMIC TILE IN ENTRY AND KITCHEN. SMOOTH TOP STOVE/MICROWAVE COMBO. FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM. MASTER BATH FEATURES SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER AND DOUBLE VANITY. ALL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS. COVERED PATIO AND SPRINKLER SYSTEM. WOOD BLINDS THROUGHOUT. ENJOY SUMMERS AT THE COMMUNITY POOL AND PARK. EASY COMMUTE TO NEW BRAUNFELS, SAN ANTONIO AND LOCAL MILITARY BASES. NEW INTERIOR PAINT.



(RLNE3010949)