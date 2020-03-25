All apartments in Schertz
Find more places like 1706 Mountain Brook.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Schertz, TX
/
1706 Mountain Brook
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:06 PM

1706 Mountain Brook

1706 Mountain Brook · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Schertz
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1706 Mountain Brook, Schertz, TX 78154

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous two-story home now available in the coveted Wynnbrook subdivision. This property has upgrades throughout to include: laminate floors both upstairs and downstairs, stainless steel kitchen appliances to include a refrigerator that conveys, high-end washer and dryer will also convey, granite countertops, surround sound in the upstairs bedroom, all bedrooms are over-sized, etc. The owner will not accept any younger dogs. Property is close to Randolph AFB, SAMMC, and The Forum.It will be a joy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 Mountain Brook have any available units?
1706 Mountain Brook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 1706 Mountain Brook have?
Some of 1706 Mountain Brook's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 Mountain Brook currently offering any rent specials?
1706 Mountain Brook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 Mountain Brook pet-friendly?
Yes, 1706 Mountain Brook is pet friendly.
Does 1706 Mountain Brook offer parking?
Yes, 1706 Mountain Brook offers parking.
Does 1706 Mountain Brook have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1706 Mountain Brook offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 Mountain Brook have a pool?
No, 1706 Mountain Brook does not have a pool.
Does 1706 Mountain Brook have accessible units?
No, 1706 Mountain Brook does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 Mountain Brook have units with dishwashers?
No, 1706 Mountain Brook does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1706 Mountain Brook have units with air conditioning?
No, 1706 Mountain Brook does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd
Schertz, TX 78154

Similar Pages

Schertz 1 BedroomsSchertz 2 Bedrooms
Schertz Apartments with BalconySchertz Apartments with Parking
Schertz Studio ApartmentsBexar County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX
Alamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX
Kenedy, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas