1706 Mountain Brook

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous two-story home now available in the coveted Wynnbrook subdivision. This property has upgrades throughout to include: laminate floors both upstairs and downstairs, stainless steel kitchen appliances to include a refrigerator that conveys, high-end washer and dryer will also convey, granite countertops, surround sound in the upstairs bedroom, all bedrooms are over-sized, etc. The owner will not accept any younger dogs. Property is close to Randolph AFB, SAMMC, and The Forum.It will be a joy to show.