Located in the prestigious Rhine Valley subdivision, this 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath has it all. This Brand-new never lived in Home has it all! Master bedroom downstairs with wood-looking floors on the first floor. The open floor plan lets you entertain and look outside while still being available to guests. Covered patio lets you enjoy those cool evenings in the privacy of your own home. Apply online. Large lot is .24 of an acre.