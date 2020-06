Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful move-in ready home on a large lot nestled in Ashely Place, a popular Schertz community. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac. This home has a very large master bedroom accompanied by a spacious walk-in closet. Well maintained with new floors upstairs, freshly painted, & new countertops. On the outside there is a new privacy fence with an ample porch to enjoy the beautiful Texas sunsets. Make this your home sweet home today!