10217 AURORA SKY

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely two story Home is the beautiful Willow Grove. Numerous upgrades, Gourmet Kitchen, Freshly painted with new finger print resistant Appliance Package, Granite Counter Tops, open floor plan, Flat Screen TVs, no carpet down! Awesome size game room for entertainment upstairs. Study has closet and can be 4th Bedroom or Flex Space. Over sized Lot is perfect for pets. Near Randolph AFB, major freeways and shopping. Close walk to New schools: Rose Garden Elem. and Corbett Middle School. This is a must see!!