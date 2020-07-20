All apartments in Schertz
Find more places like 10217 AURORA SKY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Schertz, TX
/
10217 AURORA SKY
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

10217 AURORA SKY

10217 Aurora Sky · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Schertz
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10217 Aurora Sky, Schertz, TX 78154

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely two story Home is the beautiful Willow Grove. Numerous upgrades, Gourmet Kitchen, Freshly painted with new finger print resistant Appliance Package, Granite Counter Tops, open floor plan, Flat Screen TVs, no carpet down! Awesome size game room for entertainment upstairs. Study has closet and can be 4th Bedroom or Flex Space. Over sized Lot is perfect for pets. Near Randolph AFB, major freeways and shopping. Close walk to New schools: Rose Garden Elem. and Corbett Middle School. This is a must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10217 AURORA SKY have any available units?
10217 AURORA SKY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 10217 AURORA SKY have?
Some of 10217 AURORA SKY's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10217 AURORA SKY currently offering any rent specials?
10217 AURORA SKY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10217 AURORA SKY pet-friendly?
Yes, 10217 AURORA SKY is pet friendly.
Does 10217 AURORA SKY offer parking?
Yes, 10217 AURORA SKY offers parking.
Does 10217 AURORA SKY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10217 AURORA SKY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10217 AURORA SKY have a pool?
No, 10217 AURORA SKY does not have a pool.
Does 10217 AURORA SKY have accessible units?
No, 10217 AURORA SKY does not have accessible units.
Does 10217 AURORA SKY have units with dishwashers?
No, 10217 AURORA SKY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10217 AURORA SKY have units with air conditioning?
No, 10217 AURORA SKY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd
Schertz, TX 78154

Similar Pages

Schertz 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSchertz 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Schertz Apartments with BalconiesSchertz Apartments with Gyms
Schertz Studio ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX
Alamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX
Bulverde, TXKenedy, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXMcQueeney, TXCanyon Lake, TXTimberwood Park, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District