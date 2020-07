Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym game room pool 24hr maintenance tennis court cats allowed parking carport coffee bar hot tub online portal

At The Palazzo Apartments in San Marcos, Texas, you can count on finding alternative design options including newly upgraded, roomy floor plans and stunning amenities beset in an unbeatable location. We offer a huge selection of lavish one, two and three bedroom apartments to meet your individual needs. Our pet-friendly, Italian-style community encompasses two sparkling resort-style swimming pools, Pet Park, club house, basketball court and 24-hour fitness center. Our stylish apartment homes feature brand new cabinetry, countertops and energy-efficient stainless steel appliances. The community itself is positioned just minutes from Texas State University and I-35 and close to some of the best attractions and entertainment options that San Marcos has to offer, not to mention excellent dining locations, shopping spots and banks in the area. Please call our leasing office for more details.