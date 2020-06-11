Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

72 Elm Hill Ct Available 07/01/20 Very Clean, Well Maintained Home...Built for a Family! - Available for Move-In July 1st. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is 2250 sq ft, built for a family and is nestled on a corner lot under mature nature trees. The home features vinyl wood plank floors throughout, lots of natural light, granite counter tops, ceilings fans, attached two car garage and lots of curb appeal. Down stairs features open kitchen, breakfast nook, half bath, living room, family room, laundry room, pantry area and large sliding glass doors that lead to private fenced backyard with a deck. Upstairs you can enjoy drinking your coffee on the patio amongst other features which include: another living room/ lounge area, oversized master suite with large walk in closet and tub/shower, two childrens rooms and another full bath.



Tenant is responsible for yard and all utilities. We are looking for tenants to care for the home as if it was their own. Owner is not interested in pets, parties or problems. Looking for strong rental history. Home is zoned single family.



Call to schedule a showing today!

512-396-4580



(RLNE5637906)