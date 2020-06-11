All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

72 Elm Hill Ct

72 Elm Hill Court · (512) 396-4580
Location

72 Elm Hill Court, San Marcos, TX 78666
Highland

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 72 Elm Hill Ct · Avail. Jul 1

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2208 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
72 Elm Hill Ct Available 07/01/20 Very Clean, Well Maintained Home...Built for a Family! - Available for Move-In July 1st. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is 2250 sq ft, built for a family and is nestled on a corner lot under mature nature trees. The home features vinyl wood plank floors throughout, lots of natural light, granite counter tops, ceilings fans, attached two car garage and lots of curb appeal. Down stairs features open kitchen, breakfast nook, half bath, living room, family room, laundry room, pantry area and large sliding glass doors that lead to private fenced backyard with a deck. Upstairs you can enjoy drinking your coffee on the patio amongst other features which include: another living room/ lounge area, oversized master suite with large walk in closet and tub/shower, two childrens rooms and another full bath.

Tenant is responsible for yard and all utilities. We are looking for tenants to care for the home as if it was their own. Owner is not interested in pets, parties or problems. Looking for strong rental history. Home is zoned single family.

Call to schedule a showing today!
512-396-4580

(RLNE5637906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 Elm Hill Ct have any available units?
72 Elm Hill Ct has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 72 Elm Hill Ct have?
Some of 72 Elm Hill Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 Elm Hill Ct currently offering any rent specials?
72 Elm Hill Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Elm Hill Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 72 Elm Hill Ct is pet friendly.
Does 72 Elm Hill Ct offer parking?
Yes, 72 Elm Hill Ct does offer parking.
Does 72 Elm Hill Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72 Elm Hill Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Elm Hill Ct have a pool?
No, 72 Elm Hill Ct does not have a pool.
Does 72 Elm Hill Ct have accessible units?
No, 72 Elm Hill Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Elm Hill Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 72 Elm Hill Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
