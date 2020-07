Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

This 1 bed/ 1 bath garage apartment for $975.00 ALL BILLS PAID including: water/ waste water/ trash, gas, electricity, and Internet and washer/Dryer! This property is located in a well established neighborhood with access to the Blanco River. Does not include garage parking.

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4zvxnpTjrPt