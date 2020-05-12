All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated April 22 2020 at 6:59 PM

316 Trestle Tree - C

316 Trestle Tree · No Longer Available
Location

316 Trestle Tree, San Marcos, TX 78666

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
We are only allowing virtual tours at this time. Please not the link below is to a similar unit with the same floor plan. Flooring, paint, cabinet color and counter top will differ from unit to unit.

View a 3D virtual walk through of a similar property by copying and pasting the following link into your browser:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RG36AxVbNFc

**Available for a June Move In** This Beautiful 1/1 home for rent in San Marcos TX with Neighborhood Access to the Blanco River. Less than 10 minutes from Texas State University! Rent is $850 plus $125 with all bills paid including: water/ waste water/ trash, gas, and electricity. 1 small pet under 35 lbs allowed with pet deposit. This is for the downstairs unit. Upstairs leased separately. Tenant will have access to their own washer/dryer in garage, but no garage parking. Garage parking is reserved for the upstairs occupants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 Trestle Tree - C have any available units?
316 Trestle Tree - C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 316 Trestle Tree - C have?
Some of 316 Trestle Tree - C's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 Trestle Tree - C currently offering any rent specials?
316 Trestle Tree - C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Trestle Tree - C pet-friendly?
Yes, 316 Trestle Tree - C is pet friendly.
Does 316 Trestle Tree - C offer parking?
Yes, 316 Trestle Tree - C offers parking.
Does 316 Trestle Tree - C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 316 Trestle Tree - C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Trestle Tree - C have a pool?
No, 316 Trestle Tree - C does not have a pool.
Does 316 Trestle Tree - C have accessible units?
No, 316 Trestle Tree - C does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Trestle Tree - C have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 Trestle Tree - C does not have units with dishwashers.

