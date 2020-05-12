316 Trestle Tree - C

Amenities

We are only allowing virtual tours at this time. Please not the link below is to a similar unit with the same floor plan. Flooring, paint, cabinet color and counter top will differ from unit to unit.



View a 3D virtual walk through of a similar property by copying and pasting the following link into your browser:



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RG36AxVbNFc



**Available for a June Move In** This Beautiful 1/1 home for rent in San Marcos TX with Neighborhood Access to the Blanco River. Less than 10 minutes from Texas State University! Rent is $850 plus $125 with all bills paid including: water/ waste water/ trash, gas, and electricity. 1 small pet under 35 lbs allowed with pet deposit. This is for the downstairs unit. Upstairs leased separately. Tenant will have access to their own washer/dryer in garage, but no garage parking. Garage parking is reserved for the upstairs occupants.