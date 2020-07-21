All apartments in San Marcos
San Marcos, TX
1975 Aquarena Springs Dr.
Last updated April 19 2020 at 8:15 AM

1975 Aquarena Springs Dr.

1975 Aquarena Springs Drive · No Longer Available
San Marcos
Location

1975 Aquarena Springs Drive, San Marcos, TX 78666

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
basketball court
volleyball court
Fantastic student living is at your fingertips! This property encourages academic success, fun social mixers, community involvement and a positive lifestyle to come home to. From the resort-style amenities such as an over-sized beach entry pool and sand volleyball courts to the basketball courts and state of the art fitness center, you'll be living the good life. The awesome location is right on the Bobcat shuttle route, close to campus, IH-35, shopping, restaurants and the River! Why live anywhere else? * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1975 Aquarena Springs Dr. have any available units?
1975 Aquarena Springs Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1975 Aquarena Springs Dr. have?
Some of 1975 Aquarena Springs Dr.'s amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1975 Aquarena Springs Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1975 Aquarena Springs Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1975 Aquarena Springs Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1975 Aquarena Springs Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1975 Aquarena Springs Dr. offer parking?
No, 1975 Aquarena Springs Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1975 Aquarena Springs Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1975 Aquarena Springs Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1975 Aquarena Springs Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1975 Aquarena Springs Dr. has a pool.
Does 1975 Aquarena Springs Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1975 Aquarena Springs Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1975 Aquarena Springs Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1975 Aquarena Springs Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
