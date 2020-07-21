1975 Aquarena Springs Dr.

Amenities

recently renovated gym pool basketball court volleyball court

Fantastic student living is at your fingertips! This property encourages academic success, fun social mixers, community involvement and a positive lifestyle to come home to. From the resort-style amenities such as an over-sized beach entry pool and sand volleyball courts to the basketball courts and state of the art fitness center, you'll be living the good life. The awesome location is right on the Bobcat shuttle route, close to campus, IH-35, shopping, restaurants and the River! Why live anywhere else? * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.