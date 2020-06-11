All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated June 6 2020 at 2:08 PM

1900 Aquarena Springs Dr.

1900 Aquarena Springs Drive · (512) 439-0792
Location

1900 Aquarena Springs Drive, San Marcos, TX 78666

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$965

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 645 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
pool
internet access
volleyball court
Ready for quality living at an affordable price? Look no further! Live near Texas State University and enjoy a plethora of amenities. Hookup to free Wi-Fi at the swimming pool and clubhouse, play a game of air hockey or volleyball, cool off in the swimming pool or utilize the business center. Inside this lovely apartment you'll find wood floors, a microwave, high ceilings, a walk-in closet, central A/C and it's cable and Internet ready! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 Aquarena Springs Dr. have any available units?
1900 Aquarena Springs Dr. has a unit available for $965 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1900 Aquarena Springs Dr. have?
Some of 1900 Aquarena Springs Dr.'s amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 Aquarena Springs Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Aquarena Springs Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Aquarena Springs Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1900 Aquarena Springs Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1900 Aquarena Springs Dr. offer parking?
No, 1900 Aquarena Springs Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1900 Aquarena Springs Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 Aquarena Springs Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Aquarena Springs Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1900 Aquarena Springs Dr. has a pool.
Does 1900 Aquarena Springs Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1900 Aquarena Springs Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Aquarena Springs Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1900 Aquarena Springs Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
