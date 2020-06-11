1900 Aquarena Springs Dr.

Amenities
Ready for quality living at an affordable price? Look no further! Live near Texas State University and enjoy a plethora of amenities. Hookup to free Wi-Fi at the swimming pool and clubhouse, play a game of air hockey or volleyball, cool off in the swimming pool or utilize the business center. Inside this lovely apartment you'll find wood floors, a microwave, high ceilings, a walk-in closet, central A/C and it's cable and Internet ready! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.