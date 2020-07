Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters range recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

New Home in a Family Friendly Neighborhood - This NEW 3/2 home is located in the Cottonwood Creek Subdivision, just steps away from Bowie Elementary. The house features an open floor plan, beautiful granite counter tops, a work island, ceiling fans in all rooms, 2 car garage, all new appliances, a gas range, large pantry and plenty of storage area. Not interested in pets.



Call for more details or to schedule a showing 512-396-4580



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3928478)