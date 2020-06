Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**AVAILABLE END OF JULY** UPSTAIRS AND DOWNSTAIRS UNITS AVAILABLE!! Awesome home with private FENCED BACKYARD. Open layout, floor-plan. Roomy feel over 1100 square feet. 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Recently remodeled with new paint, fixtures and faux hardwood flooring throughout. No carpet. Washer/dryer in unit. Pets welcome!!! No breed or size restrictions! Relax in this quiet neighborhood location, tucked away in the trees.