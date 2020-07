Amenities

***Pre Leasing for an August 2020 Move In *** 4 Bed/ 2.5 Bath Corner Lot Home in the desirable community of Cottonwood Creek in San Marcos TX. 11.5 acre Park in the subdivision with Top Rated Bowie Elementary School across the street. 2,375 square feet of living space with all appliances included: Refrigerator, Range/Oven, Microwave, and Washer/ Dryer. Granite Counter tops in Kitchen, Privacy Fenced Backyard, 2 Car Garage, and Covered Front Porch.