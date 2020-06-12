All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 1007-A N. LBJ.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
1007-A N. LBJ
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

1007-A N. LBJ

1007 N Lbj Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1007 N Lbj Dr, San Marcos, TX 78666

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
APPLICATION PENDING- Apartment Studio, Walking Distance to Campus - This 1 bedroom 1 bath unit was a former Art Studio for the owner that has been converted into a unique living unit. It features an open floor plan, concrete floors, back deck area and is located just blocks from the campus. We are looking for a single occupant with no pets that will care for the place as if it was their own.
Owner covers first $100.00 of utilities.

Call now to schedule a showing!
512-396-4580

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4516009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007-A N. LBJ have any available units?
1007-A N. LBJ doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
Is 1007-A N. LBJ currently offering any rent specials?
1007-A N. LBJ is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007-A N. LBJ pet-friendly?
No, 1007-A N. LBJ is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1007-A N. LBJ offer parking?
No, 1007-A N. LBJ does not offer parking.
Does 1007-A N. LBJ have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007-A N. LBJ does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007-A N. LBJ have a pool?
No, 1007-A N. LBJ does not have a pool.
Does 1007-A N. LBJ have accessible units?
No, 1007-A N. LBJ does not have accessible units.
Does 1007-A N. LBJ have units with dishwashers?
No, 1007-A N. LBJ does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1007-A N. LBJ have units with air conditioning?
No, 1007-A N. LBJ does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Hill
1001 Leah Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
The Palazzo
1011 Wonder World Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
McCarty Commons
1476 E McCarty Ln
San Marcos, TX 78666
Encino Pointe Apartment Homes
1800 Post Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
The Cedars of San Marcos
1101 Leah Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
Nest Apartments
518 Linda Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
Parkway Grande Apartment Homes
1811 Medical Pkwy
San Marcos, TX 78666
Sienna Pointe
2913 Hunter Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 BedroomsSan Marcos Apartments with Balcony
San Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Blanco Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas State UniversityHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College District