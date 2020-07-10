All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated May 25 2020

969 Fenway Lane

969 Fenway Lane · No Longer Available
Location

969 Fenway Lane, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Home for lease in established neighborhood in Saginaw. Living room is over-sized with a wood-burning fireplace. Large master suite! Split bedroom floor plan. Pets allowed at owner's sole discretion. Close to shopping, schools and parks. Tenant to pay $20 monthly for preventative maintenance in addition to rent. Renter's insurance is required. Admin fee of $150 due at lease signing, which includes third-party pictorial move in report. Contact-free application process during COVID-19. Apply online. Tenant must verify all school zone and square footage information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 969 Fenway Lane have any available units?
969 Fenway Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 969 Fenway Lane have?
Some of 969 Fenway Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 969 Fenway Lane currently offering any rent specials?
969 Fenway Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 969 Fenway Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 969 Fenway Lane is pet friendly.
Does 969 Fenway Lane offer parking?
Yes, 969 Fenway Lane offers parking.
Does 969 Fenway Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 969 Fenway Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 969 Fenway Lane have a pool?
No, 969 Fenway Lane does not have a pool.
Does 969 Fenway Lane have accessible units?
No, 969 Fenway Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 969 Fenway Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 969 Fenway Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 969 Fenway Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 969 Fenway Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

