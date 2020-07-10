969 Fenway Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Home for lease in established neighborhood in Saginaw. Living room is over-sized with a wood-burning fireplace. Large master suite! Split bedroom floor plan. Pets allowed at owner's sole discretion. Close to shopping, schools and parks. Tenant to pay $20 monthly for preventative maintenance in addition to rent. Renter's insurance is required. Admin fee of $150 due at lease signing, which includes third-party pictorial move in report. Contact-free application process during COVID-19. Apply online. Tenant must verify all school zone and square footage information.