917 Virginia Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Move-in ready! This lovely 1-story house with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths could be your dream home. It welcomes you with a beautiful front porch. Large kitchen with granite countertop and gas cooktop. High ceilings with tons of windows. New paint and new carpet. Open floor plan with living room open to dining and kitchen. Outside of the living area is a large covered patio, best for family entertainment and relaxation. Located by 287 BUS, close to highways, schools, shopping and dining area.



