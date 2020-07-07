All apartments in Saginaw
Find more places like 917 Virginia Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saginaw, TX
/
917 Virginia Lane
Last updated December 24 2019 at 1:25 PM

917 Virginia Lane

917 Virginia Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Saginaw
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

917 Virginia Way, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move-in ready! This lovely 1-story house with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths could be your dream home. It welcomes you with a beautiful front porch. Large kitchen with granite countertop and gas cooktop. High ceilings with tons of windows. New paint and new carpet. Open floor plan with living room open to dining and kitchen. Outside of the living area is a large covered patio, best for family entertainment and relaxation. Located by 287 BUS, close to highways, schools, shopping and dining area.

Tenants and agents to verify all information listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 Virginia Lane have any available units?
917 Virginia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 917 Virginia Lane have?
Some of 917 Virginia Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 Virginia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
917 Virginia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 Virginia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 917 Virginia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 917 Virginia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 917 Virginia Lane offers parking.
Does 917 Virginia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 Virginia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 Virginia Lane have a pool?
No, 917 Virginia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 917 Virginia Lane have accessible units?
No, 917 Virginia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 917 Virginia Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 917 Virginia Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 917 Virginia Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 917 Virginia Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ruston
500 Ridgecrest Cir
Saginaw, TX 76179
Ashton Apartment Homes
681 N Saginaw Blvd
Saginaw, TX 76179

Similar Pages

Saginaw 1 BedroomsSaginaw 2 Bedrooms
Saginaw Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSaginaw Apartments with Parking
Saginaw Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TX
Sanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District