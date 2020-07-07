All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:39 PM

913 Paddington Drive E

913 Paddington Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

913 Paddington Drive East, Saginaw, TX 76131

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely home in impeccable condition. Great location in Saginaw. Spacious living room with fireplace and plentiful natural light. Large kitchen with new appliances, ample storage, and expansive granite counters. Split master includes bath with his & hers vanity, glass & tile shower, and separate tub as well as two walk-in closets. Large, private backyard with patio. Very near schools and parks, convenient to major highways, shopping, and dining. Available for move in May 1st. Please review rental criteria prior to viewing home. All application request must be submitted by email to the listing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 Paddington Drive E have any available units?
913 Paddington Drive E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 913 Paddington Drive E have?
Some of 913 Paddington Drive E's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 Paddington Drive E currently offering any rent specials?
913 Paddington Drive E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 Paddington Drive E pet-friendly?
No, 913 Paddington Drive E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 913 Paddington Drive E offer parking?
Yes, 913 Paddington Drive E offers parking.
Does 913 Paddington Drive E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 913 Paddington Drive E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 Paddington Drive E have a pool?
No, 913 Paddington Drive E does not have a pool.
Does 913 Paddington Drive E have accessible units?
No, 913 Paddington Drive E does not have accessible units.
Does 913 Paddington Drive E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 913 Paddington Drive E has units with dishwashers.
Does 913 Paddington Drive E have units with air conditioning?
No, 913 Paddington Drive E does not have units with air conditioning.

