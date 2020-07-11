31 Apartments for rent in Saginaw, TX with move-in specials

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
18 Units Available
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off I-820 and I-35W. Easy to access from Downtown Fort Worth. On-site amenities include a picnic area and fitness center. Each apartment features a balcony or patio, coffered ceilings, and faux wood plank flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Saginaw
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
43 Units Available
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,101
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,117
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1109 sqft
Live your best life inside one of our 300 studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments where luxurious finishes and first-rate fixtures guarantee your wellbeing.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
32 Units Available
The Grand on Beach
4100 Northern Cross Boulevard, Haltom City, TX
Studio
$1,040
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1092 sqft
Live in the height of luxury at The Grand on Beach. Our premier apartment community has an ideal North Fort Worth location near the Fossil Creek neighborhood which sits on over 1,000 acres and the popular, master-planned community of Alliance, Texas.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
43 Units Available
Downtown Fort Worth
Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,410
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1269 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
26 Units Available
Fairway Bend
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1324 sqft
Excellent location off of I-35W, and next to the Golf Club at Fossil Creek. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community has BBQ grills, parking, pool table, pool and trash valet.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 11:00pm
$
28 Units Available
Fossil
Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1327 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a secure gated complex north of Forth Worth. Close to the I-35 and 15 minutes from downtown by car. Residents have access to gardens, clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
$
81 Units Available
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tacara Village in Fort Worth. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
52 Units Available
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
1575 sqft
Located in Uptown, at the bay of Trinity River, and minutes away from Downtown, Kelley at Samuels Ave brings you the lavish lifestyle you’ve been waiting for! Our stunning collection of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Fort Worth, TX takes
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
18 Units Available
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,041
1565 sqft
Shimmering pool with brick sundeck. Fitness center well-equipped for strength training. Two-tone paint and crown molding for stylish home interiors. Walk to Trinity Park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
19 Units Available
Fossil
Mosaic
5600 N Beach St, Haltom City, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
918 sqft
Located in Haltom City close to attractions, shopping and dining. Newly renovated apartments features stainless steel appliances, glass tile backsplash and granite countertops. The community features a resort-style pool and grilling stations.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
38 Units Available
Fairway Bend
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,155
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,070
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1126 sqft
Only minutes from Downtown Fort Worth. Property has two pools, a hot tub, 24-hour gym, and garage parking. Recently renovated units include a patio or balcony, fireplaces, and washer/dryer hookups. I-35 just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 101

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
35 Units Available
Linwood
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,225
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1167 sqft
Conveniently located close to Fort Worth Convention Center and Montgomery Plaza. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms. Community offers multiple leisure facilities, including a 24-hour fitness center. Residents have access to online community portal.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
19 Units Available
Fossil
Belmond
4699 Fossil Vista Dr, Haltom City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1273 sqft
Gated community with two resort-style swimming pools, 24-hour gym, bike rentals and more. Located near Golf Club at Fossil Creek. W/D, walk-in closets and decked-out kitchens.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
5 Units Available
Downtown Fort Worth
Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a historic building near the financial district. Also close to Sundance Square. Apartments feature large windows with downtown Fort Worth views. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and laundry.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
10 Units Available
Crestwood
Crestwood Place
3900 White Settlement Rd, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$944
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1020 sqft
Our office is OPEN and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
135 Units Available
Rocklyn at Samuels Ave
637 Samuels Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,220
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
1276 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,943
1617 sqft
At Rocklyn Apartments, you’ll discover new downtown Fort Worth apartments that combine exceptional amenities with chic, urban interior design, all in a coveted location that grants you breathtaking views of the downtown area and the Trinity River.
Results within 10 miles of Saginaw
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
27 Units Available
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,255
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,364
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1114 sqft
Mag & May is modern by design, but the vibe is as authentic as they come. It's a place that compliments the tried and true Southside spirit with the energy of a connected community.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
80 Units Available
Oakridge Terrace
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$717
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$772
786 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$840
786 sqft
Comfort comes easy at Ladera Palms. Our Fort Worth apartments are the perfect place to call home. We have crafted our community to cater to your unique needs.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
$
17 Units Available
Western Hills
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1299 sqft
Cozy apartments near I-820. Residents get access to a pool, 24-hour gym, billiards table and more. Close to Ridglea Theater for convenient nighttime fun. Near lots of shops and restaurants around Camp Bowie Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
$
29 Units Available
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$874
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a planned community, these luxury apartments are a respite from the outside world. Putting green, playing courts and gym available. Near historic downtown Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
26 Units Available
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,134
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1263 sqft
Call us today for more information! AUTHENTIC LIVING, ONE-OF-A-KIND. Enjoy Fort Worth living at The Bowery at Southside. Located at 220 E. Broadway Ave in Fort Worth, this community is perfectly situated for work or play.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
28 Units Available
Keller Town Center
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy, Keller, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,131
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,823
1466 sqft
Luxury living right near Keller Town Center. Homes include wine racks and gourmet kitchens. Onsite amenities include a fire pit, fitness center and walking path.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
19 Units Available
Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1491 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1444 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
34 Units Available
Cultural District
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,055
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1271 sqft
Within walking distance to West 7th District's best shopping, dining and entertainment venues. One- and two-bedroom homes featuring open-concept gourmet kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms. Amenities include a residents' club with mini bar and outdoor lounge.
City Guide for Saginaw, TX

Saginaw is an Ojibwe Indian word that means "to flow out," but when it comes to Saginaw, TX, there are a lot more people flowing into the area than out of it!

This Fort Worth suburb has been growing like crazy for the past 10 to 20 years. However, that doesn't mean it's lacking in history. This little 'burb was a town in its own right and settled before the Civil War as an agricultural community where three railroad lines met. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Saginaw, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Saginaw apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Saginaw apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

