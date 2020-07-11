31 Apartments for rent in Saginaw, TX with move-in specials
Saginaw is an Ojibwe Indian word that means "to flow out," but when it comes to Saginaw, TX, there are a lot more people flowing into the area than out of it!
This Fort Worth suburb has been growing like crazy for the past 10 to 20 years. However, that doesn't mean it's lacking in history. This little 'burb was a town in its own right and settled before the Civil War as an agricultural community where three railroad lines met. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Saginaw apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Saginaw apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.