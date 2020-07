Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing completely update 4-2-2 on quiet cul-de-sac. All new Waterproof Luxury Vinyl throughout. No carpet. New Crystal Quartz in kitchen and both baths. New stainless convection oven, Microwave, full stainless (inside & out) dishwasher with grinder. Den with corner fireplace. Split bedrooms with large master bedroom and bath with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Covered patio. Excellent condition.