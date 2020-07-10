All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated May 31 2019 at 1:50 PM

733 Redwing Drive

733 Redwing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

733 Redwing Drive, Saginaw, TX 76131

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated, Turnkey 4-2-2 in Saginaw! Large bedrooms and closets, with lots of natural light. Updated flooring in living areas, dining room, kitchen, and master bathroom. Living room features wood burning fireplace and mantle. Formal dining room with French doors to kitchen. Kitchen has breakfast area, flooring is herringbone laminate. Dual-door, stainless refrigerator included in lease. Front-load washer and dryer units are also included! Large back porch. Huge master suite with Moroccan-style tile in bathroom, spacious walk in closet, and garden tub with separate shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 733 Redwing Drive have any available units?
733 Redwing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 733 Redwing Drive have?
Some of 733 Redwing Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 733 Redwing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
733 Redwing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 Redwing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 733 Redwing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 733 Redwing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 733 Redwing Drive offers parking.
Does 733 Redwing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 733 Redwing Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 Redwing Drive have a pool?
No, 733 Redwing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 733 Redwing Drive have accessible units?
No, 733 Redwing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 733 Redwing Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 733 Redwing Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 733 Redwing Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 733 Redwing Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

