733 Redwing Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Updated, Turnkey 4-2-2 in Saginaw! Large bedrooms and closets, with lots of natural light. Updated flooring in living areas, dining room, kitchen, and master bathroom. Living room features wood burning fireplace and mantle. Formal dining room with French doors to kitchen. Kitchen has breakfast area, flooring is herringbone laminate. Dual-door, stainless refrigerator included in lease. Front-load washer and dryer units are also included! Large back porch. Huge master suite with Moroccan-style tile in bathroom, spacious walk in closet, and garden tub with separate shower.