732 Sparrow Drive
Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:21 AM

732 Sparrow Drive

732 Sparrow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

732 Sparrow Drive, Saginaw, TX 76131

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
New painted wonderful single story house with Saginaw ISD. It has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, spacious kitchen with cabinets, rounded corners and a beautiful window over master bath tub. The master suite offers a HUGE walk-in closet with separate shower. The Master Bath offers a Garden tub for a relaxing evening and dual sinks.The house has child safe well kept garden in the backyard and greenbelt view. Also you can enjoy the community pool, jogging trail and playground and you can do entertainment in park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 732 Sparrow Drive have any available units?
732 Sparrow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 732 Sparrow Drive have?
Some of 732 Sparrow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 732 Sparrow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
732 Sparrow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 732 Sparrow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 732 Sparrow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 732 Sparrow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 732 Sparrow Drive offers parking.
Does 732 Sparrow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 732 Sparrow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 732 Sparrow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 732 Sparrow Drive has a pool.
Does 732 Sparrow Drive have accessible units?
No, 732 Sparrow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 732 Sparrow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 732 Sparrow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 732 Sparrow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 732 Sparrow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

