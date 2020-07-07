All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated May 9 2020

728 Cardinal Drive

728 Cardinal Drive · No Longer Available
Location

728 Cardinal Drive, Saginaw, TX 76131

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 apps received working to approve one. Heather Ridge Estates! Lovely 3-2-2 single story home offers tall ceilings and a large open kitchen. This home has two living rooms and split floor plan bedroom layout. The kitchen comes equipped with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, including a refrigerator. Beautiful fireplace in the vocal point in your living room. Easily maintainable backyard. You will love your Landlord here! $300 pet deposit - Only 1 non aggressive breed dogs allowed on the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 Cardinal Drive have any available units?
728 Cardinal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 728 Cardinal Drive have?
Some of 728 Cardinal Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 728 Cardinal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
728 Cardinal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 Cardinal Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 728 Cardinal Drive is pet friendly.
Does 728 Cardinal Drive offer parking?
Yes, 728 Cardinal Drive offers parking.
Does 728 Cardinal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 728 Cardinal Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 Cardinal Drive have a pool?
No, 728 Cardinal Drive does not have a pool.
Does 728 Cardinal Drive have accessible units?
No, 728 Cardinal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 728 Cardinal Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 728 Cardinal Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 728 Cardinal Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 728 Cardinal Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

