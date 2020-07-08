All apartments in Saginaw
Find more places like 6920 Freeboard Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saginaw, TX
/
6920 Freeboard Way
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:02 PM

6920 Freeboard Way

6920 Freeboard Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Saginaw
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6920 Freeboard Way, Saginaw, TX 76179
Rancho North

Amenities

granite counters
pool
playground
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
range
Property Amenities
playground
pool
6920 Freeboard Way Available 07/15/20 Coming Soon! - Gorgeous new home with all the amenities! Kitchen includes gas stove and built in microwave, granite counter tops with a large island and breakfast bar, and large pantry. Master bathroom has double vanity with granite counter tops and large tub. There is a community pool and play ground for the kids, and shopping and restaurants are near by. No Pets. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit. Coming Soon.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4824408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6920 Freeboard Way have any available units?
6920 Freeboard Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 6920 Freeboard Way have?
Some of 6920 Freeboard Way's amenities include granite counters, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6920 Freeboard Way currently offering any rent specials?
6920 Freeboard Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6920 Freeboard Way pet-friendly?
No, 6920 Freeboard Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 6920 Freeboard Way offer parking?
No, 6920 Freeboard Way does not offer parking.
Does 6920 Freeboard Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6920 Freeboard Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6920 Freeboard Way have a pool?
Yes, 6920 Freeboard Way has a pool.
Does 6920 Freeboard Way have accessible units?
No, 6920 Freeboard Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6920 Freeboard Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6920 Freeboard Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6920 Freeboard Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6920 Freeboard Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Apartment Homes
681 N Saginaw Blvd
Saginaw, TX 76179
Ruston
500 Ridgecrest Cir
Saginaw, TX 76179

Similar Pages

Saginaw 1 BedroomsSaginaw 2 Bedrooms
Saginaw Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSaginaw Apartments with Parking
Saginaw Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TX
Sanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District