6920 Freeboard Way Available 07/15/20 Coming Soon! - Gorgeous new home with all the amenities! Kitchen includes gas stove and built in microwave, granite counter tops with a large island and breakfast bar, and large pantry. Master bathroom has double vanity with granite counter tops and large tub. There is a community pool and play ground for the kids, and shopping and restaurants are near by. No Pets. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit. Coming Soon.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4824408)