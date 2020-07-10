All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated January 29 2020 at 12:01 AM

645 Raven Drive

645 Raven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

645 Raven Drive, Saginaw, TX 76131

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 Raven Drive have any available units?
645 Raven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 645 Raven Drive have?
Some of 645 Raven Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 645 Raven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
645 Raven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 Raven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 645 Raven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 645 Raven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 645 Raven Drive offers parking.
Does 645 Raven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 645 Raven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 Raven Drive have a pool?
No, 645 Raven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 645 Raven Drive have accessible units?
No, 645 Raven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 645 Raven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 645 Raven Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 645 Raven Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 645 Raven Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

