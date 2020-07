Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage fireplace microwave

NEW HOME! Ready for immediate occupancy! Spacious 4 bedroom home with split bedrooms. Kitchen island also offers breakfast bar seating. Easy care luxury vinyl plank flooring in wet and common areas. Carpet in bedrooms only. Admin fee of $150 due at lease signing, which includes third-party pictorial move in report. All adults 18 years and over apply online. NO PETS ALLOWED. Renter's insurance is required.