6244 Topsail Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Two Story Home For Rent in Lake Vista Ranch!!! Minutes from Parks and Eagle Mountain Lake.

Built in 2018. Very spacious 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. 1863 Sq Ft. Large, Open Kitchen with Great Storage, Island, Beautiful Modern Style Cabinets, Electric Range, Dishwasher and Built in Microwave. Bright Dining with accent wall & spacious Living Room with NEW Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring. Large upstairs Loft with oversized Bedrooms. BIG Master Suite with beautiful stylish bathroom. Georges 5x3 Walk-in shower, Garden Tub and Double Vanities. Large walk-in closet. Great size backyard - perfect for Family entertainment. Two car garage. Short Commute to Schools, close to Restaurants, Shopping & Entertainment.