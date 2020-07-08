All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:11 AM

6244 Topsail Drive

6244 Topsail Dr · No Longer Available
Saginaw
Location

6244 Topsail Dr, Saginaw, TX 76179
Rancho North

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Two Story Home For Rent in Lake Vista Ranch!!! Minutes from Parks and Eagle Mountain Lake.
Built in 2018. Very spacious 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. 1863 Sq Ft. Large, Open Kitchen with Great Storage, Island, Beautiful Modern Style Cabinets, Electric Range, Dishwasher and Built in Microwave. Bright Dining with accent wall & spacious Living Room with NEW Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring. Large upstairs Loft with oversized Bedrooms. BIG Master Suite with beautiful stylish bathroom. Georges 5x3 Walk-in shower, Garden Tub and Double Vanities. Large walk-in closet. Great size backyard - perfect for Family entertainment. Two car garage. Short Commute to Schools, close to Restaurants, Shopping & Entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6244 Topsail Drive have any available units?
6244 Topsail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 6244 Topsail Drive have?
Some of 6244 Topsail Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6244 Topsail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6244 Topsail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6244 Topsail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6244 Topsail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 6244 Topsail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6244 Topsail Drive offers parking.
Does 6244 Topsail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6244 Topsail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6244 Topsail Drive have a pool?
No, 6244 Topsail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6244 Topsail Drive have accessible units?
No, 6244 Topsail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6244 Topsail Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6244 Topsail Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6244 Topsail Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6244 Topsail Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

