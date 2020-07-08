6244 Topsail Drive

Amenities
Beautiful Two Story Home For Rent in Lake Vista Ranch!!! Minutes from Parks and Eagle Mountain Lake.
Built in 2018. Very spacious 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. 1863 Sq Ft. Large, Open Kitchen with Great Storage, Island, Beautiful Modern Style Cabinets, Electric Range, Dishwasher and Built in Microwave. Bright Dining with accent wall & spacious Living Room with NEW Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring. Large upstairs Loft with oversized Bedrooms. BIG Master Suite with beautiful stylish bathroom. Georges 5x3 Walk-in shower, Garden Tub and Double Vanities. Large walk-in closet. Great size backyard - perfect for Family entertainment. Two car garage. Short Commute to Schools, close to Restaurants, Shopping & Entertainment.