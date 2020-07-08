624 Thompson Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pet friendly

This beautiful, corner lot home in the established neighborhood of Rancho North has been updated and will include a washer, dryer, refrigerator, and a TV wall mount during your stay. Less than 2 miles from Loop 820, this home is conveniently situated between 2 parks, and just 15-20 minutes from downtown Fort Worth. It is move-in ready! No pets preferred. Small dogs by exception only. 18-month + contracts preferred. Offered by agent-owner.



Some recent updates include hand-scraped laminate flooring in living areas, carpet in bedrooms, plumbing renovations, granite sink in bathroom, glass doors over tub-shower, recessed lighting, and an added flexible space behind the kitchen. Huge backyard for your enjoyment!