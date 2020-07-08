608 Normandy Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/752485e0bb ----

Bright and fresh with all new flooring, paint, new fixtures GRANITE COUNTERS in kitchen, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. Huge living room with nice fireplace. Kitchen features deep stainless steel sink with upgraded faucet, stainless steel dischwasher, ample storage drawers & cabints plus pantry. Large separate hall for utility and more storage. Master is large with walkin closet at private bath upgraded with granite counters, new toilet and fixtures. Nice large rooms! Big backyard with patio. Nice bright, fresh home.



