608 Normandy Ln

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/752485e0bb ----
Bright and fresh with all new flooring, paint, new fixtures GRANITE COUNTERS in kitchen, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. Huge living room with nice fireplace. Kitchen features deep stainless steel sink with upgraded faucet, stainless steel dischwasher, ample storage drawers & cabints plus pantry. Large separate hall for utility and more storage. Master is large with walkin closet at private bath upgraded with granite counters, new toilet and fixtures. Nice large rooms! Big backyard with patio. Nice bright, fresh home.
Attached 2 Car Garage
Central Air And Heat
Disposal
Faux Wood Floor
Fenced Backyard
Granite Counter Tops
Pets Allowed
Washer Dryer Hook Up