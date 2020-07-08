All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

608 Normandy Ln

608 Normandy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

608 Normandy Lane, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/752485e0bb ----
Bright and fresh with all new flooring, paint, new fixtures GRANITE COUNTERS in kitchen, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. Huge living room with nice fireplace. Kitchen features deep stainless steel sink with upgraded faucet, stainless steel dischwasher, ample storage drawers & cabints plus pantry. Large separate hall for utility and more storage. Master is large with walkin closet at private bath upgraded with granite counters, new toilet and fixtures. Nice large rooms! Big backyard with patio. Nice bright, fresh home.

Attached 2 Car Garage
Central Air And Heat
Disposal
Faux Wood Floor
Fenced Backyard
Granite Counter Tops
Pets Allowed
Washer Dryer Hook Up

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Normandy Ln have any available units?
608 Normandy Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 608 Normandy Ln have?
Some of 608 Normandy Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 Normandy Ln currently offering any rent specials?
608 Normandy Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Normandy Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 608 Normandy Ln is pet friendly.
Does 608 Normandy Ln offer parking?
Yes, 608 Normandy Ln offers parking.
Does 608 Normandy Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 Normandy Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Normandy Ln have a pool?
No, 608 Normandy Ln does not have a pool.
Does 608 Normandy Ln have accessible units?
No, 608 Normandy Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Normandy Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 Normandy Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 608 Normandy Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 608 Normandy Ln has units with air conditioning.

