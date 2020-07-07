604 Redwing Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great opportunity to lease fabulous SINGLE STORY WITH 3 CAR GARAGE IN HEATHER RIDGE!*LARGE COVERED FRONT SITTING PORCH OVER LOOKING BEAUTIFUL FLOWERING ENGLISH GARDEN!! COMPLETE MASTER BATH REMODEL & SIDE WROUGHT IRON FENCE*2016-NEW SIDE CEDAR FENCE*. Great open concept Floorplan with front Bedroom-optional Study*Spacious Living opens to lrg Kitchen with Island,Granite Counter tops,Glass tiled backsplash, double oven elec Range,B-I Microwave,Dishwasher & huge Laundry-Pantry combination*Bright Dining with access to open Patio with wide extended Stone Patio,side Yard & Storage Bldg*Private Master with remodeled Bath complete with huge tiled 6x5 walk-in Shower with seat,2 Shower Heads,new Vanity & more!