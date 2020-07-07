All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated May 22 2019 at 6:04 PM

604 Redwing Drive

604 Redwing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

604 Redwing Drive, Saginaw, TX 76131

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great opportunity to lease fabulous SINGLE STORY WITH 3 CAR GARAGE IN HEATHER RIDGE!*LARGE COVERED FRONT SITTING PORCH OVER LOOKING BEAUTIFUL FLOWERING ENGLISH GARDEN!! COMPLETE MASTER BATH REMODEL & SIDE WROUGHT IRON FENCE*2016-NEW SIDE CEDAR FENCE*. Great open concept Floorplan with front Bedroom-optional Study*Spacious Living opens to lrg Kitchen with Island,Granite Counter tops,Glass tiled backsplash, double oven elec Range,B-I Microwave,Dishwasher & huge Laundry-Pantry combination*Bright Dining with access to open Patio with wide extended Stone Patio,side Yard & Storage Bldg*Private Master with remodeled Bath complete with huge tiled 6x5 walk-in Shower with seat,2 Shower Heads,new Vanity & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Redwing Drive have any available units?
604 Redwing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 604 Redwing Drive have?
Some of 604 Redwing Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Redwing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
604 Redwing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Redwing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 604 Redwing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 604 Redwing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 604 Redwing Drive offers parking.
Does 604 Redwing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 Redwing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Redwing Drive have a pool?
No, 604 Redwing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 604 Redwing Drive have accessible units?
No, 604 Redwing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Redwing Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 Redwing Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 604 Redwing Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 604 Redwing Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

