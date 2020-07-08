All apartments in Saginaw
537 Park Center Boulevard

Location

537 Park Center Boulevard, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
NEW FLOORING BEING INSTALLED the week of April 13th. Charming, move in ready home! Ceramic tile throughout living spaces. Living room opens out to large backyard, perfect for entertaining. Eat in kitchen features updated stainless steal appliances, granite counter-tops, and tile backslash. Schedule a showing today! Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighing no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 537 Park Center Boulevard have any available units?
537 Park Center Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 537 Park Center Boulevard have?
Some of 537 Park Center Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 537 Park Center Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
537 Park Center Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 537 Park Center Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 537 Park Center Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 537 Park Center Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 537 Park Center Boulevard offers parking.
Does 537 Park Center Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 537 Park Center Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 537 Park Center Boulevard have a pool?
No, 537 Park Center Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 537 Park Center Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 537 Park Center Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 537 Park Center Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 537 Park Center Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 537 Park Center Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 537 Park Center Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

