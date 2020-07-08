537 Park Center Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

NEW FLOORING BEING INSTALLED the week of April 13th. Charming, move in ready home! Ceramic tile throughout living spaces. Living room opens out to large backyard, perfect for entertaining. Eat in kitchen features updated stainless steal appliances, granite counter-tops, and tile backslash. Schedule a showing today! Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighing no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.