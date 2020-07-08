525 Nathan

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 3.2.2 one story home in Saginaw for rent that has been recently updated. The kitchen boasts new granite countertops with tons of counter space for cooking and meal prep. Refrigerator in kitchen now included. Every room has brand new floors that are very durable and look great with the new contemporary paint scheme. Both bathrooms have been updated with granite countertops and high end touches you will love. Spacious master bedroom with a master bath that has a double sink, a large soaking tub, and separate shower. Large storage shed included to store outdoor toys and equipment. Pets accepted on a case by case basis with deposit. Application fee of $35 per adult and one month rent as a deposit.