Saginaw, TX
525 Nathan
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

525 Nathan

525 Nathan Street · No Longer Available
Location

525 Nathan Street, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3.2.2 one story home in Saginaw for rent that has been recently updated. The kitchen boasts new granite countertops with tons of counter space for cooking and meal prep. Refrigerator in kitchen now included. Every room has brand new floors that are very durable and look great with the new contemporary paint scheme. Both bathrooms have been updated with granite countertops and high end touches you will love. Spacious master bedroom with a master bath that has a double sink, a large soaking tub, and separate shower. Large storage shed included to store outdoor toys and equipment. Pets accepted on a case by case basis with deposit. Application fee of $35 per adult and one month rent as a deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Nathan have any available units?
525 Nathan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 525 Nathan have?
Some of 525 Nathan's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Nathan currently offering any rent specials?
525 Nathan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Nathan pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 Nathan is pet friendly.
Does 525 Nathan offer parking?
Yes, 525 Nathan offers parking.
Does 525 Nathan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Nathan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Nathan have a pool?
No, 525 Nathan does not have a pool.
Does 525 Nathan have accessible units?
No, 525 Nathan does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Nathan have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 Nathan has units with dishwashers.
Does 525 Nathan have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 Nathan does not have units with air conditioning.

