501 Cold Mountain Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

501 Cold Mountain Trail

501 Cold Mountain Trl · No Longer Available
Location

501 Cold Mountain Trl, Saginaw, TX 76131

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful large 5 bedroom home with office. Open layout floor plan with ceramic tile floors throughout most of the 1st level. Carpets in bedrooms and on 2nd level. Master bedroom, guest bedroom and office on 1st level. Combined family room, formal dining room and eat in kitchen with island, granite counters and stainless appliances. Master bath has dual sinks, vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Game room, three bedrooms and full bath on 2nd level. Trampoline does not stay with the property. Refrigerator, washer and dryer stay with the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Cold Mountain Trail have any available units?
501 Cold Mountain Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 501 Cold Mountain Trail have?
Some of 501 Cold Mountain Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Cold Mountain Trail currently offering any rent specials?
501 Cold Mountain Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Cold Mountain Trail pet-friendly?
No, 501 Cold Mountain Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 501 Cold Mountain Trail offer parking?
Yes, 501 Cold Mountain Trail offers parking.
Does 501 Cold Mountain Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 Cold Mountain Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Cold Mountain Trail have a pool?
No, 501 Cold Mountain Trail does not have a pool.
Does 501 Cold Mountain Trail have accessible units?
No, 501 Cold Mountain Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Cold Mountain Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 Cold Mountain Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 501 Cold Mountain Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 Cold Mountain Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

