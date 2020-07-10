501 Cold Mountain Trail

Amenities

Beautiful large 5 bedroom home with office. Open layout floor plan with ceramic tile floors throughout most of the 1st level. Carpets in bedrooms and on 2nd level. Master bedroom, guest bedroom and office on 1st level. Combined family room, formal dining room and eat in kitchen with island, granite counters and stainless appliances. Master bath has dual sinks, vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Game room, three bedrooms and full bath on 2nd level. Trampoline does not stay with the property. Refrigerator, washer and dryer stay with the property.