372 Marsha Street

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room

Large four bedroom home on corner lot in Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD. Open kitchen and living areas with tile in the kitchen and wood floors in the family and living areas downstairs. Family room with fireplace overlooks kitchen. New carpet upstairs. Large media-game room upstairs. Great location near shopping on Saginaw Blvd-N. Main St. and less then 10 miles from downtown Fort Worth. Also on the market for sale.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.