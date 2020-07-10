All apartments in Saginaw
372 Marsha Street
372 Marsha Street

372 Marsha Street · No Longer Available
Location

372 Marsha Street, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
Large four bedroom home on corner lot in Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD. Open kitchen and living areas with tile in the kitchen and wood floors in the family and living areas downstairs. Family room with fireplace overlooks kitchen. New carpet upstairs. Large media-game room upstairs. Great location near shopping on Saginaw Blvd-N. Main St. and less then 10 miles from downtown Fort Worth. Also on the market for sale.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 372 Marsha Street have any available units?
372 Marsha Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 372 Marsha Street have?
Some of 372 Marsha Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 372 Marsha Street currently offering any rent specials?
372 Marsha Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 372 Marsha Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 372 Marsha Street is pet friendly.
Does 372 Marsha Street offer parking?
No, 372 Marsha Street does not offer parking.
Does 372 Marsha Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 372 Marsha Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 372 Marsha Street have a pool?
No, 372 Marsha Street does not have a pool.
Does 372 Marsha Street have accessible units?
No, 372 Marsha Street does not have accessible units.
Does 372 Marsha Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 372 Marsha Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 372 Marsha Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 372 Marsha Street does not have units with air conditioning.

