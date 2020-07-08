Well maintained and updated 3 bedroom with great back yard! Eat in kitchen open to spacious family room with fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Wood floors throughout living areas. Updated tile in kitchen and bathroom. Newer carpet and paint. Stainless appliances. Bedrooms are split for privacy. Master has door to patio. Ready for immediate move in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1149 Parkhill Avenue have any available units?
1149 Parkhill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 1149 Parkhill Avenue have?
Some of 1149 Parkhill Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1149 Parkhill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1149 Parkhill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.