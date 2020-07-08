All apartments in Saginaw
1149 Parkhill Avenue

Location

1149 Parkhill Avenue, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained and updated 3 bedroom with great back yard! Eat in kitchen open to spacious family room with fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Wood floors throughout living areas. Updated tile in kitchen and bathroom. Newer carpet and paint. Stainless appliances. Bedrooms are split for privacy. Master has door to patio. Ready for immediate move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1149 Parkhill Avenue have any available units?
1149 Parkhill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 1149 Parkhill Avenue have?
Some of 1149 Parkhill Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1149 Parkhill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1149 Parkhill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1149 Parkhill Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1149 Parkhill Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 1149 Parkhill Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1149 Parkhill Avenue offers parking.
Does 1149 Parkhill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1149 Parkhill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1149 Parkhill Avenue have a pool?
No, 1149 Parkhill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1149 Parkhill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1149 Parkhill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1149 Parkhill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1149 Parkhill Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1149 Parkhill Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1149 Parkhill Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

