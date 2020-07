1143 Frisco Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

THIS CHARMING HOME IS A 2 STORY WITH ALL BEDROOMS LOCATED UPSTAIRS.WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM, LARGE MASETR BEDROOM! MASTER BEDROOM LOCATED UPSTAIRS ALONG WITH 4 OTHER BEDROOMS. THERE IS A LARGE FORMAL LIVING DINING AREA DOWNSTAIRS THAT OPENS TO THE KITCHEN WITH A ISLAND. GRANITE AND COUNTER TOPS UPDATED IN 2017, ALL NEW FLOORING UPDATED IN DOWN STAIRS. HOME HAS A POOL AND OWNER DOES HAVE A POOL SERVICE HE WILL KEEP. TENANT MUST PAY ALL UTILITIES AND MAINTAIN YARD IN A PROFESSIONAL CONDITION. WATERING WEEKLY IS MANDATORY PER LEASE.