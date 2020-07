Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fully updated two bedroom home with luxury vinyl blank in kitchen, dining and bathroom. Ceramic tile in rest of home and fresh paint. Kitchen is all new with countertops, ceramic tile backsplash, new stove, new dishwasher and new microwave. Washer and dryer connection in separate room. Three large closets, two separate vanity areas. Fenced back yard with covered patio. One car garage with door opener. Owner Agent.