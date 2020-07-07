1025 W Hills Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park parking garage

Cute little home nestled on a quiet street, that features wood laminate flooring and new windows for great energy efficiency. The kitchen is a dream with plenty of cabinetry and workspace that is open to the family room that is perfect for entertaining. The family room and breakfast area feature a wall of windows overlooking the OVERSIZED BACKYARD. The home is a short distance from the park that features a basketball court, disc golf and a dog park.Home has easy access to the highway and shopping. PETS WILL BE CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS.