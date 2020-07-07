All apartments in Saginaw
1025 W Hills Terrace
1025 W Hills Terrace

1025 West Hills Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1025 West Hills Terrace, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
parking
garage
Cute little home nestled on a quiet street, that features wood laminate flooring and new windows for great energy efficiency. The kitchen is a dream with plenty of cabinetry and workspace that is open to the family room that is perfect for entertaining. The family room and breakfast area feature a wall of windows overlooking the OVERSIZED BACKYARD. The home is a short distance from the park that features a basketball court, disc golf and a dog park.Home has easy access to the highway and shopping. PETS WILL BE CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 W Hills Terrace have any available units?
1025 W Hills Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 1025 W Hills Terrace have?
Some of 1025 W Hills Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 W Hills Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1025 W Hills Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 W Hills Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1025 W Hills Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1025 W Hills Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1025 W Hills Terrace offers parking.
Does 1025 W Hills Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 W Hills Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 W Hills Terrace have a pool?
No, 1025 W Hills Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1025 W Hills Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1025 W Hills Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 W Hills Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1025 W Hills Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 1025 W Hills Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 1025 W Hills Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

