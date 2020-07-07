All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated September 11 2019 at 3:25 AM

1024 Westcliff Ave

1024 Westcliff Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1024 Westcliff Avenue, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2a4d3fa0c8 ---- Beautiful home features wood laminate floors, brick fireplace, and vaulted ceiling in the living room. Ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms, and carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen includes butcher block counters and glass front cabinets. Master Bedroom has vaulted ceiling and is split from other 2 bedrooms. Master Bath has garden tub, his and her closets, and dual sinks. Backyard is good sized, includes a shed, and is fenced. Willow Creek Park is right down the street, has playgrounds, basketball court, frisbee golf course, and lots of open space to enjoy the walking paths. To Schedule a Self Viewing, CALL 817-736-1935 and Follow INSTRUCTIONS. For rental and pet criteria, required documentation and to apply visit www.rentdfw.net. Completion of Pet Screening (Pets and No Pets) go to www.westromgroup.petscreening.com. All documents to be emailed to APPLICATIONS@WESTROMGROUP.COM. Deposit, Pet Fees, Rents Due within 24 HOURS OF APPROVAL! We do not advertise on FB Marketplace or Craigslist. Disposal Pets Allowed W & D Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

