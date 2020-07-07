1024 Westcliff Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2a4d3fa0c8 ---- Beautiful home features wood laminate floors, brick fireplace, and vaulted ceiling in the living room. Ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms, and carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen includes butcher block counters and glass front cabinets. Master Bedroom has vaulted ceiling and is split from other 2 bedrooms. Master Bath has garden tub, his and her closets, and dual sinks. Backyard is good sized, includes a shed, and is fenced. Willow Creek Park is right down the street, has playgrounds, basketball court, frisbee golf course, and lots of open space to enjoy the walking paths. To Schedule a Self Viewing, CALL 817-736-1935 and Follow INSTRUCTIONS. For rental and pet criteria, required documentation and to apply visit www.rentdfw.net. Completion of Pet Screening (Pets and No Pets) go to www.westromgroup.petscreening.com. All documents to be emailed to APPLICATIONS@WESTROMGROUP.COM. Deposit, Pet Fees, Rents Due within 24 HOURS OF APPROVAL! We do not advertise on FB Marketplace or Craigslist. Disposal Pets Allowed W & D Connection