Last updated October 30 2019 at 2:41 AM

1009 West Hills Terrace

1009 West Hills Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1009 West Hills Terrace, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MUST SEE 3 Bedroom 2 Bath at an affordable rate! Home is within walking distance to Willow Creek Elementary and close to Prairie Vista Middle and Boswell High School. The home offers a ceramic tile entry leading into the living area with wood flooring, fireplace and great natural light. Get creative in the open kitchen with beautiful cabinets and new appliances. The kitchen leads to the dining room, great for entertaining. Spacious bedrooms with great closet space. The back door opens up to a nice size backyard with a wood deck, perfect for game day grilling and outdoor fun!

***This is a pet friendly home allowing 2 pets. Pet rent is $25 per month per pets. Income must be 3 times the rent. No felonies or evictions for 10 years.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 West Hills Terrace have any available units?
1009 West Hills Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 1009 West Hills Terrace have?
Some of 1009 West Hills Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 West Hills Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1009 West Hills Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 West Hills Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1009 West Hills Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1009 West Hills Terrace offer parking?
No, 1009 West Hills Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 1009 West Hills Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 West Hills Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 West Hills Terrace have a pool?
No, 1009 West Hills Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1009 West Hills Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1009 West Hills Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 West Hills Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1009 West Hills Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1009 West Hills Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 1009 West Hills Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

