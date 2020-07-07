1009 West Hills Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MUST SEE 3 Bedroom 2 Bath at an affordable rate! Home is within walking distance to Willow Creek Elementary and close to Prairie Vista Middle and Boswell High School. The home offers a ceramic tile entry leading into the living area with wood flooring, fireplace and great natural light. Get creative in the open kitchen with beautiful cabinets and new appliances. The kitchen leads to the dining room, great for entertaining. Spacious bedrooms with great closet space. The back door opens up to a nice size backyard with a wood deck, perfect for game day grilling and outdoor fun!



***This is a pet friendly home allowing 2 pets. Pet rent is $25 per month per pets. Income must be 3 times the rent. No felonies or evictions for 10 years.***