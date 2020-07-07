All apartments in Sachse
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:21 AM

7823 Meadow Glen Drive

7823 Meadow Glen Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7823 Meadow Glen Dr, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Beautiful golf course community 5-4-3 on almost .25 corner lot in sought after Woodbridge. Hardwood floors throughout first floor, insulated garage doors, 8-ft fence, perfect spaces for entertaining with stacked formals downstairs, game room and media room upstairs. Pets ok but with some restrictions. HOA fee and yard maintenance included and access to 6 swimming pools. $40 application fee 18 yrs old and above. Photos are prior to currents tenants' moving in. Verify measurements and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7823 Meadow Glen Drive have any available units?
7823 Meadow Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 7823 Meadow Glen Drive have?
Some of 7823 Meadow Glen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7823 Meadow Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7823 Meadow Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7823 Meadow Glen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7823 Meadow Glen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7823 Meadow Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7823 Meadow Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 7823 Meadow Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7823 Meadow Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7823 Meadow Glen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7823 Meadow Glen Drive has a pool.
Does 7823 Meadow Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 7823 Meadow Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7823 Meadow Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7823 Meadow Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7823 Meadow Glen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7823 Meadow Glen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

