7823 Meadow Glen Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking pool garage media room

Beautiful golf course community 5-4-3 on almost .25 corner lot in sought after Woodbridge. Hardwood floors throughout first floor, insulated garage doors, 8-ft fence, perfect spaces for entertaining with stacked formals downstairs, game room and media room upstairs. Pets ok but with some restrictions. HOA fee and yard maintenance included and access to 6 swimming pools. $40 application fee 18 yrs old and above. Photos are prior to currents tenants' moving in. Verify measurements and schools.