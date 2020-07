Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful remodeled home with a large backyard to enjoy. Located in a quiet neighborhood but still close to shopping, recreation, and major highways. This home boasts 3 spacious bedrooms with several upgrades throughout the home including laminate wood flooring, granite countertops in kitchen, recessed lighting, a lot of storage and neutral colors throughout. Backyard has a storage shed. July 1st move in available in Wylie ISD. Call today to schedule a showing.